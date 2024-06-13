IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.07. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 38,530 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.80%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
