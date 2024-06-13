iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on the stock.

IOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 138 ($1.76) on Monday. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of £154.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

