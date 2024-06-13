Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

PSCI stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 13,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.