Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
PSCI stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 13,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Articles
