Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.41.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.
Featured Articles
