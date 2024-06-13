Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.18% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

