Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.64

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 21234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.