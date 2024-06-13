Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.64

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 21234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
