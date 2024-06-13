Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $589,484.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig H. Barratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,173. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $428.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.