Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 4.7% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $163,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

INTU traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.62. 2,118,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.46 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.