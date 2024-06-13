Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.8877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

