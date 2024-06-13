Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.70

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

