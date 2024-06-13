Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $10.12 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00014966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $118.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00048242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,563,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,938,830 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

