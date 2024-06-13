Insider Selling: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Sells $2,674,140.54 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $2,674,140.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TDW stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $3,101,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

