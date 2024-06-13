Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells 10,155 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $45,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $737.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

