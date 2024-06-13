Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$116,022.00.

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.95 million, a PE ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.55. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.22.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

