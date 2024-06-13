Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $136,746.50 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
