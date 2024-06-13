Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $136,746.50 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.