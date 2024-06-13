Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $2,005,471.36 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.1 %

ELF opened at $197.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

