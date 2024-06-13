Insider Selling: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Major Shareholder Sells $132,378,195.92 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNDT opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 393,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

