Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.45. 193,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,410. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $223.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

