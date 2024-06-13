Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

BY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 82,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,769. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

