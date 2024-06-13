Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,292,424.28 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,939.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.00. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

