Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $211,314.15 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of AIP stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.