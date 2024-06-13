Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $211,314.15 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.