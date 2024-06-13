Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells 1,440 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 808,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,699. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

