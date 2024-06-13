Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $1,014,860.44 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AMJB opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.4535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

