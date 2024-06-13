Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) CFO Purchases $10,610.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UFCS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $538.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.40. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 111.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

