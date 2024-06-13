Insider Buying: Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NUTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 137,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

