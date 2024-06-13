Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Annette Catino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.9 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,031. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $353.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

