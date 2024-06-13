Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Trading Up 4.6 %

INCY stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 5,371,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,024. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

