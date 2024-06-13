iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IH remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.42.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

