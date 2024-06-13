iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iHuman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IH remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.42.
About iHuman
