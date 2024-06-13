IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,702 shares during the quarter. IES comprises approximately 48.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 55.97% of IES worth $896,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IES by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.82. 74,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,633. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $184.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $1,920,741.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,304,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,184,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,757 shares of company stock worth $15,030,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

