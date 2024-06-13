IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Down 4.8%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $489.72 and last traded at $489.72. Approximately 37,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 455,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

