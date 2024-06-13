ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.27 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $184.92 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,954,379 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,002,945,468.6505082 with 1,002,945,366.1256702 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18790399 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,299,040.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.