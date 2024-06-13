ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CFO Acquires $78,050.00 in Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICC Price Performance

ICCH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 17,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

ICC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.