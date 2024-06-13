iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 23,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.