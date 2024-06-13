iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 23,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About iAnthus Capital
