Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) is Clear Street LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) by 5,696.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,088 shares during the quarter. Hudson Acquisition I accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Street LLC owned 3.80% of Hudson Acquisition I worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 124.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 204,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 113,303 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Acquisition I alerts:

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HUDA stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.30.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.