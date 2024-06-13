HSBC Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $166.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.68.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $134.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.