Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $115.89 million and $5.49 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation.

