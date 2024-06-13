Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $215.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.75.

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 139,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

