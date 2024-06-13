Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.69 and last traded at $345.10. Approximately 979,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,389,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.14.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

