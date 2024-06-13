Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.57. 2,809,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,901,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,358.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

