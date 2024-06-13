HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $201,341.49 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.04 or 1.00003695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00090860 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049565 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $245,340.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

