H&H International Investment LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

H&H International Investment LLC reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises about 0.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned approximately 0.48% of JOYY worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in JOYY by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JOYY by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 10,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,012. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

