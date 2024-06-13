HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 3%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40. 94,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 55,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.95.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

