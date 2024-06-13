HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 3%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40. 94,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 55,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.95.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
