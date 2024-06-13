Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 1,112.9% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HSCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $109.99.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
