Head to Head Contrast: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Biotricity and Profound Medical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 59.73%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.63 million 0.74 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.65 Profound Medical $7.20 million 30.98 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -7.08

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67% Profound Medical -386.63% -70.08% -53.76%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Biotricity on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

