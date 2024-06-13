HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
HCB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HCBN remained flat at $26.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. HCB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.
HCB Financial Company Profile
