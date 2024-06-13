HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

HCB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCBN remained flat at $26.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. HCB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

HCB Financial Company Profile

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

