HC Wainwright Trims Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Target Price to $1.50

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $489,118.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

