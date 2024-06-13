HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Eric E. Burwell Purchases 6,000 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HBT Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

HBT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,242. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $598.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.