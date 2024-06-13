Harry Shuman Sells 1,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harry Shuman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 949,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,613. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

