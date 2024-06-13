Harris Associates L P Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harris Associates L P cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.