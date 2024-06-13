Harris Associates L P Has $563.52 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 5.12% of APA worth $563,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Down 0.1 %

APA stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

