Harris Associates L P Buys 30,545 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harris Associates L P grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 0.88% of eBay worth $199,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in eBay by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 491,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.